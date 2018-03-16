Gardaí launch manhunt after gang armed with an axe rob post office

A Post Office in Athboy, Co. Meath, has been robbed by an armed gang.

Gardaí say that three or four men dressed in black entered the Post Office and demanded money while threatening staff. One of the men was armed with an axe.

A member of staff was hurt and was treated at the scene for minor injuries by ambulance staff.

The armed gang left with a sum of cash.

File photo.

Later, a car was found burning on the M3 at junction 9 (Navan North) and Gardaí believe the car may have been involved in the robbery.

They are appealing for witnesses from around the Post Office or for anyone who may have seen activity around the car that was found burning, to contact Navan on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk