Gardaí launch investigation into death at Galway farm

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman following an incident on a farm in Portumna, Co Galway today

Shortly after 4pm a woman aged in her mid 70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead short time later.

The woman’s body remains at the scene which is currently preserved. The Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been notified and are expected at the scene tomorrow morning. The local Coroner has also been informed of the death.

Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

- Digital desk