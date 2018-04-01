Gardaí launch investigation following Dublin robbery
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a robbery in Dublin left a woman in hospital with minor injuries.
Last Friday night a woman in her 30s was approached by a man near the Mill Park apartment complex on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin.
The man then attempted to take her handbag, and stabbed her a number of times in the leg and hands during the attack.
She was taken to Tallaght Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made so far.
- Digital Desk
