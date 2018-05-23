Gardaí issue warning about fake GDPR emails

Gardaí are warning the public about phishing emails in relation to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) notices.

GDPR will be introduced on May 25 and will see online customers being asked by service providers to update personal user agreements so that their services such as email updates or record maintenance can be continued.

Cybercriminals are exploiting this and sending fake GDPR notices to customers asking them to confirm login or personal information via online links so that they can continue to use the service being provided.

According to gardaí, recent enquiries have already identified a string involving the sending of fake notices which allege to be from Airbnb asking customers to update details in order to continue their agreement.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau advises that before following any link which asks for personal or financial data, you should ensure:

You are careful before responding to unsolicited emails;

You have an agreement with the service sending you the email;

The email address used to send you the message is genuine and from the provider;

The link within the email is genuine by either hovering over it to ensure it leads to where it says it does, or by checking the page it leads to and its contents;

If still unsure contact the service provider or organisation and confirm that they sent the email;

Never supply banking or financial information via email;

Banking institutions never ask for personal information via email. If you receive one delete it and report it to your bank or financial institution.

All incidents of phishing or theft of personal information should be reported to your Local Garda Station with a copy of the original email you received.

Digital Desk