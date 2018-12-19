Gardaí issue photos of stolen mobiles after arresting three men in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men in connection with a number of thefts.

The men, aged 43, 33 and 19, were arrested yesterday afternoon on Dame Court after trying to steal a wallet from a member of the public.

Some of the mobile phones stolen in Dublin recently. Pic: Garda Press Office.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and have been charged in relation to a number of theft and fraud offences.

While making the arrests, a number of phones were seized and Gardaí are hoping to return these phones to their owners.

All three men will appear before in court this morning.

Some of the mobile phones stolen in Dublin recently. Pic: Garda Press Office.

