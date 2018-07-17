Gardaí issue photo of car similar to one used in armed robbery in Limerick

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone who may have seen a car used by an armed gang to escape from a robbery of a bookmaker's shop in Limerick on Sunday.

The robbery took place in Patrickswell, Co. Limerick, at around 6:30pm on Sunday.

Three masked men armed with a suspected firearm and two axes demanded cash by threatening staff before leaving the scene with a sum of money.

A fourth man waited outside the premises in a blue car which is believed to be an Audi A3, partial reg 141. The car was later recovered burnt out at Cappagh, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

Gardaí have issued a photo of a car similar to the one used in the robbery.

A Garda photo of an Audi A3 similar to the one used in the armed raid on Sunday. Pic: Garda Press Office.

They are appealing for anyone with information or who may have seen this car on the day of the robbery or the days leading up to it, to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061- 214340, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.