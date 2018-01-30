Gardaí issue appeal for 15-year-old girl missing for five days
30/01/2018 - 19:27:54Back to Ireland Home
A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.
Gardaí are trying to trace 15-year-old Roza Jakubowska of Castlecurragh Vale, Blanchardstown who has been missing since January 25, 2018.
She is described as being five foot three inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown, medium-length hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.