Gardai issue appeal after woman missing from Dundalk since May

Gardai in Dundalk are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29 year old Giedre Raguckaite, who is missing from Dundalk since May 26, 2018.

Giedre Raguckaite. Picture: Gardai

Giedre is a Lithunian national and was last seen on Hoey's Lane, Dundalk at approximately 6pm on May 26.

She is described at 5'5" in height with a slight build and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Giedre or may have any information is asked to contact the Gardai in Dundalk Garda station on 043 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk