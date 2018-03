TD apologises for tweeting 'tasteless and insensitive' image about Tallaght A government TD has apologised after sharing an image online which suggested the people of Tallaght don't want to pay for anything.

Storm Emma: Orange and yellow warnings extended until midday on Sunday Met Eireann have issued a Status Orange Snow-ice warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan this morning.

President Higgins remembers Emma Hannigan and her advocacy for Breast Cancer Ireland The President says she will be remembered as a powerful advocate for Breast Cancer Ireland, leaving a lasting legacy through her work and her courage in dealing with a terminal illness.

Nine arrests as several Gardai units called to tackle 'looting' incidents in Tallaght district Gardai confirmed last night that following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, units were deployed in the Tallaght District resulting in nine arrests to date.

Rees-Mogg attacks Ireland and EU over 'absurd' Irish border stance Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Ireland and the European Union of risking a "no deal" Brexit with their "absurd" suggestion that Northern Ireland should be in a common regulatory area with Brussels to avoid a hard border on the island.

Community rallies around to ensure wedding isn't put on ice "The veil blew off Sian and they could hardly see the camera in the blizzard conditions but they just laughed through it all."