Gardaí investigating whether two primary pupils were hospitalised after taking ecstasy
Gardaí are investigating whether two west Dublin primary pupils were hospitalised after taking ecstasy tablets.
It is reported one child collapsed in school after being given a tablet by a secondary student.
Gardaí at Blanchardstown have confirmed they were called to a school after an incident was reported to them by staff.
It happened ten days ago on January 22 and is understood to have taken place in the playground.
- Digital Desk
