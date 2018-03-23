Gardaí investigating Tipperary burglary make arrests and seize high-powered cars

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized two high-powered cars this evening.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested three men aged 22, 21 and 15 from the Dublin West area in an intelligence-led operation

They were supported by the Emergency Response Unit when the arrests were made in the Limerick area following a burglary in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Two high-powered stolen vehicles have been recovered and the men are being held at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda Stations.