Gardaí investigating Tina Satchwell disappearance complete search of woodland

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell have stood down their search of woodland in Co. Cork.

Officers say they and the Defence forces have completed their search operation at the site in Castlemartyr, Co. Cork.

Tina Satchwell went missing from her home in Youghal on March 20 last year, four days later authorities were notified by her husband Richard.

On March 5 this year, a search of woodland in Castlemartyr got underway involving up to 60 officers and sniffer dogs.

In a statement, the Gardaí said they have recovered a number of items from the search which will be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Ms Satchwell.

The site remains closed to the public until further notice.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Tina’s disappearance to contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station at 021 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666111.

The search for Tina Satchwell in Mitchel’s Wood, Castlemartyr.

- Digital Desk