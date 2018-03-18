Gardaí investigating the death of a 23-year-old man after stabbing in Shannon, Co Clare

Gardaí in Clare are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man after a stabbing incident in Shannon.

At approximately 2am this morning, an altercation took place between a number of men at the Shannon Knights Night Club, in Tullyvarraga, Shannon.

Gardai investigate the scene at Shannon Knights Night Clu. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22.

Two males were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick. One man was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital a short time later. The injuries of the second 22-year-old man are not believed to be life threatening.

A 19-year-old was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and is being detained at Shannon garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

A post mortem will take place later today at University Hospital Limerick.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information. In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club last night to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk