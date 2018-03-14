Gardaí investigating sudden death of Cork woman, 88, in unusual circumstances

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of an elderly woman in her home on the outskirts of Cork city last night.

A house in Ardrostig, off the Bishopstown to Waterfall road, has been sealed off pending the arrival of the assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster this morning.

She will conduct a preliminary examination of the woman’s body at the scene before the remains are removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Gardaí say the results of that examination will determine the course of their investigation.

The alarm was raised around 9pm last night when a relative called to the house and discovered the woman, 88, lying inside.

Emergency services were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While there were no signs of forced entry at the house, located at the end of a narrow lane, a patio door was open and the woman is understood to have had visible foot injuries.

Detectives have been conducting door to door enquiries in the area this morning and have established that the woman was last seen alive on Sunday night.

Gardaí in Bishopstown are investigating.