Gardaí investigating sexual assault in Dublin

Back to Rape crisis Ireland Home

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating allegations of a sexual assault on a woman.

It's alleged to have happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Dublin 2 area.

According to a number of media reports this morning, the woman was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Sexual AssaultCrimeDublin

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland