Gardaí investigating sexual assault in Dublin
11/12/2018 - 08:16:00
Gardaí in Dublin are investigating allegations of a sexual assault on a woman.
It's alleged to have happened in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Dublin 2 area.
According to a number of media reports this morning, the woman was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
- Digital Desk
