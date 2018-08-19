Gardaí investigating seizure of €10m of cocaine in Costa Rica
Gardaí are investigating following a 10 million euro drugs seizure bound for Ireland.
The discovery was made at a port in Limon in Costa Rica.
The multi-million euro seizure was made last week.
It was concealed as fruit cargo on the ship 'Polar Chile'.
A subsequent raid uncovered 133 kilograms of cocaine worth a potential €10 million.
Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll has confirmed that Gardaí and Customs & Revenue are now investigating in a bid to establish those involved with its importation.
Digital Desk
