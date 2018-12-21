Gardaí investigating Roscommon attack release two men without charge

Two men who had been detained in connection with an attack on security guards in Roscommon last week have been released without charge.

Gardaí searched four different locations, including houses and out-houses, took place in the county on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into the incident which followed an eviction at a house in Strokestown.

Gardaí at the scene of the attack in Roscommon last week. Pic: Brian Farrell.

A firearm was recovered and a number of vehicles including a lorry and teleporter were seized during the searches.

Gardaí have said that they also found documents and phones when they searched houses in Dublin and Co. Meath in connection with the investigation in the 24 hours before the searches in Roscommon.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and have renewed their appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact them at Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.