Gardaí investigating petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents in the Drogheda area that took place overnight on Thursday.

They included cars being set on fire and a number of petrol bombs being thrown.

At 11.15pm, what appeared to be a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Termonabbey area.

At 11.30pm, gardaí received reports that a man had entered a halting site in the Cement Road area allegedly carrying a firearm. Gardaí attended the scene but nothing was found.

A road was damaged by a petrol bomb at around 2am on Friday morning in a residential area of Cement Road.

Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in the St Laurence's Park area of Drogheda shortly after 2am and another in the St Laurence's Drive area which occurred at 5.20am yesterday morning.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incidents.

Investigations are on-going.

Digital Desk