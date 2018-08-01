Gardaí investigating organised crime in Limerick charge two men after seizing loaded gun

Gardaí in Limerick have charged two men after several patrol cars were rammed by the car they were driving in the city on Monday night.

Shortly before midnight on Monday Gardaí were chasing a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of the city.

A number of Garda patrol cars were rammed in the chase before officers managed to stop them. Nobody was injured during the pursuit.

Gardaí found a semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, after searching the car.

The semi-automatic Luger pistol seized by Gardaí on Monday. Pic: Garda Press Office

Both men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they were charged in connection with the incident.

They will appear before Tralee District Court tomorrow morning.