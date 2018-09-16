Gardaí investigating online threats made against garda in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating online threats made against a garda working in Dublin.

According to a statement issued this morning, "appropriate supports" have been put in place by garda management in order to protect the welfare and safety of the garda member.

The incident has been condemned by the new garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Speaking today, Commissioner Harris said: "Threats and intimidation against garda members who are only doing their job to keep people safe and uphold lawful order are completely unacceptable.

"I utterly condemn it," he said.

