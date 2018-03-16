Gardaí investigating movement of three cars in Wexford related to gun seizure

Gardaí investigating a gun seizure in Wexford are appealing to the public for help.

They're looking for information on the movement of three cars in the Millands area of Gorey, between the hours of 6pm on March 14 and 2.30am yesterday.

A Grey Volkswagen Golf, a White Volkswagen Jetta and a Blue Nissan Qashqai are all of interest.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area early yesterday morning is asked to contact Gardaí.

The incident room in Enniscorthy Garda Station is available on 053-42580 and you can call the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk