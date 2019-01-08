Gardaí investigating missing person cold case begin five-day dig in Donegal

Gardaí in Co. Donegal are excavating a site in the Milford area in connection with the disappearance of a woman 10 years ago.

46-year-old Deirdre O'Flaherty from Strabane in Co. Tyrone disappeared from Moville, Co. Donegal, in January 2009.

Gardaí say they are liaising with her family and the search is being carried out by local officers, the Garda Technical Bureau, and private contractors.

The search is expected to last up to five days.