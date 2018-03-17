Gardaí investigating Hutch murder attempt appealing for witnesses who saw three cars

Gardaí are appealing for information following a firearms seizure in Wexford on Thursday.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone who saw three cars that morning.

Ammunition and two guns were recovered from a car in the Millands area of Gorey, in what officers believe was another foiled murder attempt on a Hutch family member.

Detectives now want to speak to anyone who can provide details about the movements of three cars between 6pm on Wednesday and 2.30am on Thursday morning.

The cars are a grey Volkswagen Golf, a white Volkswagen Jetta and a blue Nissan Qashqai.

Two men arrested in connection with the seizure are currently being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station, and investigations are ongoing.