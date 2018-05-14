Gardaí investigating footage of dangerous driving in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after the emergence of footage of joyriders driving dangerously in Dublin.

The three minute clip of three cars in the Berryfield Estate in Finglas went viral yesterday, but it is believed to have been filmed on Friday.

It shows the cars crashing into each other and spinning out of control, while children in the estate look on.

The vehicles continue to be driven even after the back wheel collapses on one car.

Digital Desk