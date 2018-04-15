Gardaí investigating following major drug seizure on M8

Update 3.55pm: Gardai are investigating a major drug seizure in Co Tipperary.

The drugs were found after officers stopped a car for alleged speeding on the M8 near Cashel yesterday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man was driving the car.

He was arrested for no insurance, no road tax -and on suspicion of drunk driving.

The car was seized, officers carried out a search of the car and the man and found Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €38,000.

Gardai say the man has appeared before a special sitting of Cashel district court this afternoon charged in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

File photo.

