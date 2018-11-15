Gardaí investigating fire at Finglas pub

Back to Ireland Home

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a pub in Finglas in Dublin.

The fire occurred at the Bottom Of The Hill bar on Main Street at 12.40am this morning.

The Dublin Fire Brigade said crews had finished putting out the fire at around 7.35am.

They added that there were no injuries but people should expect delays in the area.

No one was injured and Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

FireDublin

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland