Gardaí investigating drug links to Australia make number of arrests in Dublin raids

Gardaí investigating a criminal gang in Ireland with links to a cocaine dealing operation in Australia have made a number of arrests.

The arrests were made in a series of raids of at least six premises in Dublin where more than €200,000 has been seized so far.

It is being reported that Australian police have also made some arrests over the last weeks in connection with the investigation.

It is believed that after the cocaine is sold in Australia, the money is being laundered in Ireland.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, which is investigating the activities of the Kinahan crime gang, are investigating and the searches continue.