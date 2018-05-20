Gardaí investigating disappearance of woman, 24, from Wicklow

Gardaí in Bray are appealing for information following the disappearance of a woman from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, 24, was last seen when she left her home yesterday afternoon.

She was reported missing to gardaí by her family late last night.

Her reported disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry when shortly after 6.15pm Gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 south of Enniskerry.

The car involved in this incident was described to gardaí as a dark coloured Nissan SUV.

Jastine is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the disappearance of Jastine to contact them.

They are particularly appealing for information on or sightings of a dark coloured Nissan SUV partial registration 171-D-2****.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scene on the R760 is currently preserved and local traffic diversions are in place. An incident room has been established at Bray Garda Station. A case conference has been held by investigators and gardaí are liaising closely with her family.

The investigation is ongoing.

