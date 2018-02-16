Gardaí investigating death of woman found in wardrobe following definite line of inquiry

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry after a woman’s body was found in South Dublin.

38-year-old year old Joanne Lee was found in the wardrobe of a house in Ranelagh.

She had been reported missing earlier this week.

A man is being treated in hospital after jumping from a window at the scene.

Joanne Lee.

The deceased woman’s uncle, John Curry, says the family is devastated.

He said: "A lovely girl. a beautiful girl, never an ounce of trouble out of her in her life," he said.

"My sister rang me that she was missing and we sent out texts to everybody and put it up on Facebook and put it up on the taxi website.

"Then we got a phonecall. The guards broke in and found her body in a wardrobe.

"I’m so upset, just can’t speak. Just devastated, the whole family is taken apart. The soul is taken out of us. You just don’t know what came out of this or why this happened.

“All I can say is why, why, why, why? This is a beautiful girl, so young and so pretty, away from us all. Just devastated. She’d been missing for a couple of days. We had a feeling something was up. We couldn’t put it together and we were searching everywhere."