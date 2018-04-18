Gardaí investigating death of Ioan Artene Bob arrest man, 30s

Gardaí in Tallaght investigating the death of Ioan Artene Bob have arrested a man in his late 30s.

The man was arrested this afternoon in the Dublin area in connection with the investigation.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act at Tallaght Garda Station.

Ioan Artene Bob, 49, was a Romanian national and was believed to have been working in the construction industry.

He was discovered injured in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght at 8.30am on Friday, April 13 and he died later at Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí believe the man died as a result of an assault.

Digital Desk