Gardaí investigating Cork machete murder release third man without charge

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Cork have released the third man who was arrested this week.

The three Eastern European men were detained on Tuesday morning in Ballincollig following a series of searches.

Two of the men were released on Tuesday while the third has been released today and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Mikolaj Wilk.

The 35-year-old was killed last June in a brutal attack at his home, his wife also received injuries.

While the main suspects for the horror killing fled to Eastern Europe within hours of the murder, locally-based Eastern Europeans are believed to have aided them in logistics including transport. Gardai are hoping to be able to trace the actual killers and prosecute them for the murder.

The man in custody up until yesterday was Polish. The two others who were released without charge on Tuesday evening are from Poland and Latvia.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Mr Wilk received horrific injuries when he was attacked by a gang of up to four men armed with machetes, in his home at Maglin, Ballincollig on June 10. He died in Cork University Hospital a short time after the attack. His wife received serious injuries to her hand but has since returned home to Poland with the couple's children.

Nine vehicles were seized by gardaí shortly after the killing. A large team has gone through forensics, documents, and witness statements taken in the early stages of the investigation, leading them to Tuesday's arrests.

CCTV footage has also been analysed.