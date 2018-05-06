Gardaí investigating burglary in Clane; appeal to public for information

Gardaí in Clane are investigating a burglary that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning and are appealing to the public for any information.

A number of shotguns were taken from an armoury at a premises in Clane, Co Kildare between the hours of 9pm on Saturday night and 8am on Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made and investigations are on going.

Gardaí are seeking any witnesses that may have seen anything unusual on the main road from Clane to Celbridge between 8.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday morning.

If any persons can assist Gardaí they are asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk