Gardaí investigating Bray Boxing Club shooting make arrest

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of Bobby Messitt at Bray Boxing Club have made an arrest.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting incident at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Photograph: RollingNews.ie.

A man in his early 30s was arrested late last night and brought to Bray Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

50-year-old Bobby Messitt was shot dead at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour, Bray, Co Wicklow, on June 5, the when a gunman entered the building and fired a number of shots.

Two others were injured, including boxing coach and owner of the club, Pete Taylor.

