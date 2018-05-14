Gardaí investigating assault on Dublin Bus driver

Gardaí say they're investigating an assault on a Dublin Bus driver in Greystones.

Mobile phone footage appears to show the driver being violently punched in the face while in his cab.

Dublin Bus says it happened earlier this month on the 184, which was traveling to Newtownmountkennedy.

The company says it's passed on CCTV footage to Gardaí, who were called to the scene.

- Digital desk