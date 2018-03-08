Gardaí investigating armed robbery outside bank
Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that took place outside a bank in Dunboyne, Co. Meath yesterday afternoon.
A man armed with a gun approached a member of staff just before 3pm, threatened him and made off with the cash in transit box which contained a sum of money.
The assailant left the scene in a silver Ford Focus van, being driven by a second person, with registration 05-MH.
The van was later found on fire on the grounds of the Dunboyne Castle Hotel.
Any witnesses who saw what happened - or who saw suspicious activity around Dunboyne or the grounds of the hotel before or after the robbery - is asked to contact Gardaí in Dunboyne at (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666111 or any Garda station.
- Digital desk
