Gardaí investigating armed robbery outside bank

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that took place outside a bank in Dunboyne, Co. Meath yesterday afternoon.

A man armed with a gun approached a member of staff just before 3pm, threatened him and made off with the cash in transit box which contained a sum of money.

The assailant left the scene in a silver Ford Focus van, being driven by a second person, with registration 05-MH.

The van was later found on fire on the grounds of the Dunboyne Castle Hotel.

Any witnesses who saw what happened - or who saw suspicious activity around Dunboyne or the grounds of the hotel before or after the robbery - is asked to contact Gardaí in Dunboyne at (01) 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

- Digital desk