Gardaí investigating armed robbery in Co Meath
15/11/2018 - 13:40:44
Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery in Co Meath yesterday evening.
Shortly after 7pm a man entered a bookmakers in Ashbourne wearing a biker helmet and armed with what is believed to be a gun.
He threatened staff and left the premises with a sum of cash.
He then left the scene on a motorbike heading south through the village.
No one was injured in the incident and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
- Digital Desk
