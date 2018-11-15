Gardaí investigating armed robbery in Co Meath

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery in Co Meath yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7pm a man entered a bookmakers in Ashbourne wearing a biker helmet and armed with what is believed to be a gun.

He threatened staff and left the premises with a sum of cash.

He then left the scene on a motorbike heading south through the village.

No one was injured in the incident and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

- Digital Desk