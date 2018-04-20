Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Roscommon bank

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Co Roscommon this afternoon.

Four men wearing balaclavas and gloves entered the building on Church Street in Strokestown just after 2pm with a handgun and iron bars.

A fifth man was waiting in a car outside - and they escaped with a sum of cash in a black Audi in the Elphin Road direction.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Gardaí have not arrested anyone and investigations are ongoing.

- Digital Desk