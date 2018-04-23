Gardaí investigating alleged machete attack in Meath

Gardaí are investigating an attack on a man in Co. Meath this morning with what is believed to have been a machete.

The assault on a pedestrian happened in Ashbourne at around 11.20am by a man carrying a weapon.

James Connolly Memorial Hospital

The victim in his 20s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in a silver Golf in the direction of Dublin.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk