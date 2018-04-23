Gardaí investigating alleged machete attack in Meath
23/04/2018 - 17:12:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating an attack on a man in Co. Meath this morning with what is believed to have been a machete.
The assault on a pedestrian happened in Ashbourne at around 11.20am by a man carrying a weapon.
The victim in his 20s was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled in a silver Golf in the direction of Dublin.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here