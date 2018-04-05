Gardaí investigating allegation that girl (9) was raped by 11-year-old boy

Gardaí are investigating an alleged serious sexual assault which occurred in Leinster.

It is alleged that a nine-year-old girl was raped by an 11-year-old boy in a field last Sunday, April 1st.

A complaint was launched with gardaí after a woman discovered the children and brought the girl to safety.

Gardaí are currently investigating the complaint.

There may be difficulties in arresting and detaining children under 14, even though current laws allow for people aged 10-12 to be charged for rape.

- Digital Desk