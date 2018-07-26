Gardaí investigating after two shootings in Ballymun

Investigations are continuing into two shootings in the Ballymun area of Dublin yesterday.

The first happened at Shangan Green just after 4pm and a man in his 30s received non-life threatening leg injuries.

Then at around 5pm, shots were fired at a house in the Belclare View area.

Nobody was injured but two people were seen leaving the scene on a motorbike.

Anyone who saw either of the incidents is being asked to contact Gardaí.

Dublin North West TD Noel Rock has condemned the shootings.

He said yesterday: “I was alarmed to learn of two shootings in Ballymun today in broad daylight.

“This is all too regular an occurrence and I have written again this evening to the local Superintendent and the Garda Commissioner requesting the urgent deployment of resources to this area.

“A shooting like this, in broad daylight, in residential areas like Shangan Green and Belclare View which is full of children, is something which would strike fear into the heart of any parent.”

- Digital Desk and PA