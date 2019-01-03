Gardaí investigating after swastika painted outside Dublin synagogue

Gardaí are investigating after a swastika was painted outside a Dublin synagogue.

Terenure Synagogue. Photo: Dublin City Council

On Saturday, December 29, criminal damage was caused to the synagogue in Terenure.

The attack reportedly saw a swastika scrawled across the outer wall of the building.

The Irish Times reports that staff at the Jewish house of worship are treating it as an episode of drunken vandalism rather than targeted anti-Semitism.

No arrests have yet been made.

By Digital Desk staff

