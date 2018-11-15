Gardaí investigating after sudden death of man in workplace accident in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in a workplace accident in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Southbank Quay in Ringsend shortly after 8.45am yesterday.

An examination of the scene was carried out by Gardaí and enquires are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified.

- Digital Desk

