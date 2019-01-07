Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains found in Co Wexford

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the discovery of skeletal remains in Co Wexford.

The remains were found shortly after 11.30am this morning by a woman walking her dog at Ballyandrew, near Ferns.

The scene is currently preserved while the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

At this stage, gardaí say it is too early to know if there is anything suspicious to the discovery.

The gender of the remains is also unknown

More as we have it...