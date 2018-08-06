Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin housing estate

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a number of shots were fired in a housing estate in the early hours of yesterday morning.

No one was injured in the incident which happened at the Woodlands Estate in Mulhuddart at around 3.30am.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found a spent shotgun cartridge on the driveway of the house along with gloves and a bottle of fluid.

In a follow-up search, further spent cartridges were discovered in Hartstown Park which is near the original site.

Map showing the location of the Woodlands Estate in Mulhuddart, Dublin. Photo: Google Maps

Digital Desk