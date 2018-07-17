Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Longford

Back to Ireland Home

Gardaí in Co Longford are investigating an incident which saw several gunshots fired at a house in Edgeworthstown.

It happened in the Lisnanagh area of the town at around 8:30pm last night.

A number of shots were fired from the roadside at the house before a car left the scene.

No injuries have been reported and Gardaí say no arrests have been made.

- Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland