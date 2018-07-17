Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Longford
17/07/2018 - 11:36:00Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí in Co Longford are investigating an incident which saw several gunshots fired at a house in Edgeworthstown.
It happened in the Lisnanagh area of the town at around 8:30pm last night.
A number of shots were fired from the roadside at the house before a car left the scene.
No injuries have been reported and Gardaí say no arrests have been made.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here