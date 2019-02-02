Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Ballymun

Gardaí are investigating reports of a shooting in Ballymun early this morning.

It is reported that multiple shots were fired at a house in the area and the scene at Belclare View in Poppintree has been sealed off.

Nobody was injured in the attack, but there was damage to the front of the house and a nearby apartment.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

Noel Rock, the local TD for the area, said the incidents were becoming all too common.

People have been growing increasingly concerned and it’s only a matter of time before another shooting is attempted. We need to get a grip on this now before there is yet another fatality

“I was alarmed to learn of another shooting in Ballymun this morning,” he said.

“This is all too regular an occurrence and I have written again today to the local Superintendent, the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner requesting the urgent deployment of resources to this area.

“A shooting like this in a residential area like Belclare View which is full of children is something which has once again shocked the community. The fact that a shooting happened on this same road only a few short months ago underlines the need for resources.

“People have been growing increasingly concerned and it’s only a matter of time before another shooting is attempted. We need to get a grip on this now before there is yet another fatality.”