Gardaí investigating after man in his 30s stabbed in Letterkenny
01/07/2018 - 19:34:00
Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Donegal.
The incident occurred at around 3.30am this morning on Main Street in Letterkenny.
The man was taken the Letterkenny University Hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this time.
- Digital Desk
