Gardaí investigating after fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire which broke out at a Leitrim hotel earmarked as an accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey at about 8pm last night.

The scene has been sealed off by gardai pending further investigations.

Gardai said nobody had been injured in the incident.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The former hotel in Rooskey was identified in November as a possible direct provision centre.

It was due to open this month and it was expected to house about 80 refugees.

An agreement has since been reached to develop a four-star hotel on the site.

In a separate incident in November a hotel in Moville, Co Donegal that was due to house around 100 asylum seekers was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

- Press Association