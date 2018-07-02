Gardaí investigating after car set on fire in Dublin

Gardai are investigating after a car was set on fire in Chapelizod in Dublin.

It was completely burned out when the incident happened on Main Street at 1.45am this morning.

Two other nearby cars were also damaged as well as the front of two houses.

Two men were seen running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station.

- Digital Desk

