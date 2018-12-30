Gardaí investigating after car driven into Co Louth shop and set on fire

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a car was driven into a shop and set on fire in county Louth overnight.

The incident happened in the Moneymore area of Drogheda at around midnight.

Smoke damage was caused to the premises and extensive damage was caused to the car.

The scene has been preserved for a Garda Technical Examination.

No one was injured during the incident.

KEYWORDS:

LouthFireCarGardaí
By Digital Desk staff

